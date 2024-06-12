First Financial Bankshares Inc Buys New Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,350 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,367,000 after buying an additional 2,155,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,164,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,213,000 after buying an additional 969,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,678,000 after buying an additional 125,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.