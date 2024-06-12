First Financial Bankshares Inc Invests $1.70 Million in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $275.76 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $280.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $986,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $35,613.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,468 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.85, for a total value of $404,947.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $35,860.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $986,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,613.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,528 shares of company stock worth $41,986,561. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

