First Financial Bankshares Inc Makes New $271,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $102.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.78. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

