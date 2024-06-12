First Financial Bankshares Inc Makes New $617,000 Investment in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $52,048,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 895.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,988,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,354 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,205,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,745,000 after buying an additional 1,371,851 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,129,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,178,000 after purchasing an additional 941,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,728,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on IRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of IRT opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

