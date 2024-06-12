First Financial Bankshares Inc Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,804 shares of company stock worth $462,119,714 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $866.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $779.96 and its 200 day moving average is $713.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $882.14. The firm has a market cap of $823.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

