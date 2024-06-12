First Financial Bankshares Inc Purchases Shares of 4,207 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in RTX by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163,222 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,871,000 after acquiring an additional 256,215 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,147,000 after acquiring an additional 677,520 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $106.93 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.65. The company has a market cap of $142.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

