First Financial Bankshares Inc Takes $1.78 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MarketAxess by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,367,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,506,000 after buying an additional 101,829 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,122,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,742,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,554,000 after buying an additional 433,217 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,169,000 after buying an additional 113,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $195.48 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.54 and a 1-year high of $297.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.96.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.73.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

