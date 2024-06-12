First Financial Bankshares Inc Takes $2.25 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,417 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,707,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $67,253,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Generac by 42.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 194,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Generac by 9.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after purchasing an additional 147,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,688,161. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $139.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.05.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

