First Financial Bankshares Inc Takes $300,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $264.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.06. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $264.35. The stock has a market cap of $396.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.