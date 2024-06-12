First Financial Bankshares Inc Takes $453,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after acquiring an additional 517,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,428,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,651,000 after buying an additional 121,057 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,957,000 after buying an additional 122,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after buying an additional 342,218 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $153.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.97.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.53.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

