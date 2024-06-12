First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Position Trimmed by Greenwich Investment Management Inc.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,068 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of First Financial Northwest worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 503,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,468 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 94,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

FFNW stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 34,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,122. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.21). First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 157.58%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

