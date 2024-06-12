First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,950 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in First Horizon by 268.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.