First Light Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 815,979 R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 815,979 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,000. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of R1 RCM as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 429.5% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.49. 679,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,330. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -157.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

