First Light Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897,843 shares during the period. NeoGenomics makes up approximately 5.1% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $63,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,438 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 260.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 43,750 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 280,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,392. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

