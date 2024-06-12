First Light Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $266.66. The company had a trading volume of 127,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,346. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.10 and a 200-day moving average of $254.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.