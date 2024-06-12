First Light Asset Management LLC Purchases 123,823 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 200.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 123,823 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up 1.4% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $17,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,671 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,163,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,906,000 after purchasing an additional 275,436 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,606,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,098,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,378,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,953,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.73. 769,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,317. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,347,952.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,347,952.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $157,268.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,906.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,633. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

