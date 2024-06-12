First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 1,080,723 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

First Light Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,080,723 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $104,000.

Shares of TNDM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.22. 181,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

