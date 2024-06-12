First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 405,238 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

First Light Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,088,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 405,238 shares during the quarter. Prothena comprises approximately 3.2% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 2.03% of Prothena worth $39,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the third quarter worth $74,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Prothena Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of PRTA stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 115,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.24. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $77.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 193.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.