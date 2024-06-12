First Long Island Investors LLC Has $13.64 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Long Island Investors LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,605 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,064,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 110,921 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.41. 2,703,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,134,249. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $142.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

