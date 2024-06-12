First Long Island Investors LLC Invests $218,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Long Island Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,806,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 58,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,103.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock worth $8,668,823 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $136.68. 876,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.69 and a 200 day moving average of $130.87.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

