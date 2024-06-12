First Long Island Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.7% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $137.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,479. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.58 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.17.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

