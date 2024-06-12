First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Up 258.3% in May

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 258.3% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock remained flat at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,658. The company has a market cap of $194.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0733 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

