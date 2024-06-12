First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Up 460.6% in May

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 460.6% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 417.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 158,439 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 173,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 114,926 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 277,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after buying an additional 69,636 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 385,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after buying an additional 22,924 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

FEMS traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,897. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $330.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1684 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

