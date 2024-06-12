First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 219,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 65,725 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,251 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth $593,000.

NASDAQ FTRI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. 27,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,016. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $184.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

