First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.40

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 351003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 203,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

