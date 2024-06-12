First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the May 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FEX traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,555. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $99.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 509,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,957,000 after purchasing an additional 94,813 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,750,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 200,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 49,867 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

