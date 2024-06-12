First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the May 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ FEX traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,555. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $99.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
