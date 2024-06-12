First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $196.43

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $196.43 and last traded at $196.43, with a volume of 17420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.52.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.38.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
