First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $196.43

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $196.43 and last traded at $196.43, with a volume of 17420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.52.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.38.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTEC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

