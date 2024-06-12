First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Up 203.0% in May

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,200 shares, an increase of 203.0% from the May 15th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $46.17. 99,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,067. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

