First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,400 shares, a growth of 905.0% from the May 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 727,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.49. 134,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

