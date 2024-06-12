First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,400 shares, a growth of 905.0% from the May 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 727,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.49. 134,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $44.80.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.