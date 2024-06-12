Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (BDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of BDL opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $51.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.67. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $34.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flanigan’s Enterprises ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Flanigan’s Enterprises

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Read More

