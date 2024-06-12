Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,716 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on F. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

NYSE F opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

