Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.43

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.43 and last traded at $51.44, with a volume of 60772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.26.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $624.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

