FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.42

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 669938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%.

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $173,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $125,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 0.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 239,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.