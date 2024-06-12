FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.42

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 669938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.
FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87.
FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 0.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 239,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.
FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
