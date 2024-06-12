FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $99.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. FTAI Aviation traded as high as $86.80 and last traded at $84.86, with a volume of 41438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.90.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Compass Point increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth about $274,052,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 179.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,578 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $55,039,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,415,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.50.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

