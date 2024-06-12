FY2024 Earnings Estimate for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Issued By HC Wainwright

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BrainsWay in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.83%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $6.57 on Monday. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $109.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 1,686.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

