FY2027 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $19.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $19.77. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2028 earnings at $19.08 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.50.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $225.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Biogen has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,185,000 after buying an additional 2,218,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,728,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Biogen by 936.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,883,000 after buying an additional 593,158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Biogen by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,898,000 after buying an additional 571,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 24,726.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,411,000 after buying an additional 474,992 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

