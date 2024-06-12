Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a growth of 520.0% from the May 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Gamer Pakistan Stock Performance

Shares of Gamer Pakistan stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,003. Gamer Pakistan has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $4.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

