Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a growth of 520.0% from the May 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Gamer Pakistan Stock Performance
Shares of Gamer Pakistan stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,003. Gamer Pakistan has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $4.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.
About Gamer Pakistan
