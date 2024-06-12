Garner Asset Management Corp Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $631,068,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,444,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,065,000 after buying an additional 5,707,845 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 38.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,461,000 after buying an additional 2,096,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,045,000 after buying an additional 1,838,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6,303.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,199,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,112,000 after buying an additional 1,180,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.23. 136,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.63. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $80.84.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

