Garner Asset Management Corp Invests $97,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 170,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 99,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after buying an additional 81,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CLX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,109. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.09 and its 200-day moving average is $144.44. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

