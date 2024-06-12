Garner Asset Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3,263.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Evergy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 95,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

