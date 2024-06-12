Garner Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,220,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,715,790,000 after purchasing an additional 527,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,122,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,961,369,000 after buying an additional 324,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,860,985 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,244,158,000 after acquiring an additional 542,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,802,231,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,787,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,934,895,000 after acquiring an additional 341,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $495.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $491.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.86. The stock has a market cap of $456.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

