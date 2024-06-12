Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $72,051,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 19,012.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 222,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 0.6 %

Zscaler stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.85. 333,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,371. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.59 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZS. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

