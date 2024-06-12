Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $72,051,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 19,012.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 222,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Stock Up 0.6 %
Zscaler stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.85. 333,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,371. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.59 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.