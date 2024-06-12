Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 3,057 Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $7,851,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,259,000 after purchasing an additional 60,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.44. 46,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.35. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $38.97.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.25 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently -444.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

