Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 560 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3,241.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 228,263 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CSX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $1,279,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 414.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.97. 369,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,811,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

