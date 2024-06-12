Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 5,697 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.70. 3,924,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,437,168. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $156.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

