Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) EVP Sells $1,332,977.00 in Stock

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of Geron stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Geron Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of GERN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,230,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,605,196. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.43. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on GERN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Geron by 870.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.
Geron Company Profile
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Geron
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.