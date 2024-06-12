Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) EVP Sells $1,332,977.00 in Stock

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of Geron stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Geron Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GERN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,230,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,605,196. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.43. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GERN shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Geron by 870.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

