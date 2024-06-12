Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Geron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Geron stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.43. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.33.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Geron will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Geron news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,202,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,949,000 after buying an additional 14,657,619 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Geron by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 24,143,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619,047 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth $24,734,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth $8,250,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Geron by 172.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,634,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

