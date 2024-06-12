GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Shares Up 1.1%

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €27.50 ($29.57) and last traded at €27.45 ($29.52). Approximately 24,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.15 ($29.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $722.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.52.

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies; development of bespoke IT solutions; implementation of sector-specific software; and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

