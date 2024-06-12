Gibson Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.98. 7,244,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,097,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.74. The firm has a market cap of $437.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

