Gibson Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 81,050 MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 81,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000. MeridianLink accounts for approximately 0.5% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gibson Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of MeridianLink at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in MeridianLink in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MeridianLink in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,896,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,416,000 after acquiring an additional 298,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MLNK stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.06. 225,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,113. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLNK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

